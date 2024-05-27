Analysts Set Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Price Target at $18.86

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.86.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LMND shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Lemonade from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Lemonade from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Lemonade in a report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Lemonade from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lemonade from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

In related news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.54 per share, for a total transaction of $165,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lemonade by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 103,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Lemonade by 6.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Lemonade by 1.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Lemonade by 10.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LMND opened at $16.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.93. Lemonade has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $24.81.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $119.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.13 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 30.30% and a negative net margin of 48.14%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.95) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lemonade will post -2.93 EPS for the current year.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

