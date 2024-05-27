StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

StealthGas Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GASS opened at $7.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.23 and a 200 day moving average of $6.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $266.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.77. StealthGas has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $7.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StealthGas

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in StealthGas in the third quarter valued at about $166,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of StealthGas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of StealthGas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in StealthGas during the third quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new stake in StealthGas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,000. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About StealthGas

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer, as well as ammonia; refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel; and edible oils and chemicals.

