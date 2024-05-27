KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KLAC. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of KLA from $605.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on KLA in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $820.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of KLA from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $727.15.

KLAC opened at $779.06 on Friday. KLA has a 12 month low of $418.12 and a 12 month high of $790.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $701.80 and a 200 day moving average of $636.69. The firm has a market cap of $104.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.33.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a return on equity of 102.37% and a net margin of 27.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that KLA will post 23.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.58, for a total value of $803,563.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,726,714.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.58, for a total value of $803,563.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,726,714.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $5,953,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at $24,399,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,136 shares of company stock valued at $24,016,781. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 77.3% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

