SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) Receives C$10.96 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$10.96.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SSRM shares. TD Securities downgraded SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$23.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Desjardins downgraded SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$7.75 to C$6.75 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on SSR Mining from C$12.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded SSR Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$6.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

In related news, Senior Officer Fady Adel Edward Farid sold 13,352 shares of SSR Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.07, for a total transaction of C$81,046.64. In related news, Senior Officer Fady Adel Edward Farid sold 13,352 shares of SSR Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.07, for a total transaction of C$81,046.64. Also, Director Rod Antal sold 52,066 shares of SSR Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.07, for a total value of C$316,040.62. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSRM stock opened at C$7.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$6.91 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.33. SSR Mining has a 52 week low of C$5.10 and a 52 week high of C$20.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

