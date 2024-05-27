Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Trading Up 3.4 %

Star Bulk Carriers Increases Dividend

NASDAQ SBLK opened at $26.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.56. Star Bulk Carriers has a one year low of $16.57 and a one year high of $27.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.12%. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is 81.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Star Bulk Carriers

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.