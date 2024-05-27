Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.
VRA stock opened at $7.84 on Friday. Vera Bradley has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $8.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.85 and its 200 day moving average is $7.27. The firm has a market cap of $241.16 million, a PE ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 1.89.
Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The textile maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $133.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.06 million. Research analysts predict that Vera Bradley will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consist of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.
