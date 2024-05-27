Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Vera Bradley Stock Performance

VRA stock opened at $7.84 on Friday. Vera Bradley has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $8.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.85 and its 200 day moving average is $7.27. The firm has a market cap of $241.16 million, a PE ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 1.89.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The textile maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $133.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.06 million. Research analysts predict that Vera Bradley will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vera Bradley

About Vera Bradley

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,174 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 258.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Vera Bradley in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. 59.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consist of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.