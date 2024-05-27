IceCure Medical (ICCM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.26 million for the quarter. IceCure Medical had a negative net margin of 453.76% and a negative return on equity of 86.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts expect IceCure Medical to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ICCM stock opened at $1.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average is $1.17. IceCure Medical has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $1.57.

Several analysts recently commented on ICCM shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of IceCure Medical in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on shares of IceCure Medical from $1.90 to $2.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

IceCure Medical Ltd, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a single probe system for the treatment of breast tumors; and IceSense3 system for ablation indications to urology, oncology, dermatology, gynecology, general surgery, thoracic surgery, and proctology.

