So-Young International (SY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 28th. So-Young International has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. So-Young International had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $55.01 million for the quarter.

So-Young International Trading Down 3.7 %

So-Young International stock opened at $1.04 on Monday. So-Young International has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $2.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.18 and its 200-day moving average is $1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $103.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 0.90.

So-Young International Dividend Announcement

About So-Young International

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th.

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for consumption healthcare services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers So-Young Mobile App that offers users medical aesthetic knowledge and experience to reach an informed medical aesthetic treatment decision and make reservations for treatment with medical professionals and medical aesthetic institutions; So-Young Beauty which provides similar interfaces and functions as the mobile app, as well as serves as additional access points to the platform; and medical aesthetic community content through its website soyoung.com.

