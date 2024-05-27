Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Swedbank AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of SWDBY stock opened at SEK 20.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of SEK 20.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of SEK 19.96. Swedbank AB has a fifty-two week low of SEK 15.17 and a fifty-two week high of SEK 22.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.
Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported SEK 0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 26.65%. The firm had revenue of SEK 1.74 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Swedbank AB will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Swedbank AB (publ) Increases Dividend
About Swedbank AB (publ)
Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private and corporate customers in Sweden, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, the United States, Finland, Denmark, Luxembourg, and China. The company operates through three business areas: Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Corporates and Institutions.
