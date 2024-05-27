Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Shares of SWDBY stock opened at SEK 20.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of SEK 20.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of SEK 19.96. Swedbank AB has a fifty-two week low of SEK 15.17 and a fifty-two week high of SEK 22.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported SEK 0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 26.65%. The firm had revenue of SEK 1.74 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Swedbank AB will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $1.4797 dividend. This is a positive change from Swedbank AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Swedbank AB (publ)’s payout ratio is currently 33.11%.

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private and corporate customers in Sweden, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, the United States, Finland, Denmark, Luxembourg, and China. The company operates through three business areas: Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Corporates and Institutions.

