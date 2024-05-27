Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for SenesTech (SNES)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for SenesTech (NASDAQ: SNES):

5/25/2024 – SenesTech is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/17/2024 – SenesTech is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/14/2024 – SenesTech had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock.

5/9/2024 – SenesTech is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/1/2024 – SenesTech is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

SenesTech Trading Down 5.2 %

NASDAQ SNES opened at $0.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 5.69. SenesTech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $16.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.02.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.43 million. SenesTech had a negative net margin of 545.82% and a negative return on equity of 181.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($15.85) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SenesTech, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SenesTech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SenesTech stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SenesTech, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SNES Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 70,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 1.94% of SenesTech at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

