BioLineRx (BLRX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 28th. Analysts expect BioLineRx to post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect BioLineRx to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get BioLineRx alerts:

BioLineRx Stock Performance

BioLineRx stock opened at $0.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.53. BioLineRx has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $2.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BLRX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of BioLineRx in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded BioLineRx to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

View Our Latest Research Report on BioLineRx

About BioLineRx

(Get Free Report)

BioLineRx Ltd., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases. The company's pipeline includes APHEXDA (motixafortide), a peptide that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease, and Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioLineRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLineRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.