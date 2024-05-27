Accenture’s (ACN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Guggenheim

Guggenheim reissued their buy rating on shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a $395.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ACN. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $363.00 to $350.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $379.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Redburn Atlantic lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $363.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $380.24.

Accenture Stock Performance

ACN stock opened at $300.99 on Friday. Accenture has a 52 week low of $285.18 and a 52 week high of $387.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $321.32 and its 200 day moving average is $342.77. The firm has a market cap of $201.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total transaction of $2,657,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,937,488.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total value of $2,657,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,937,488.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.91, for a total transaction of $1,974,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,045,053.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,083 shares of company stock valued at $8,959,325 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accenture

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Accenture by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in Accenture by 507.7% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 214.8% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

