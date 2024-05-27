Ameren Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.16 Per Share (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ameren in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.15. The consensus estimate for Ameren’s current full-year earnings is $4.58 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ameren’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Ameren from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ameren from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ameren from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.90.

Ameren Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $71.34 on Monday. Ameren has a one year low of $67.03 and a one year high of $88.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.07.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.61%.

Insider Activity at Ameren

In other Ameren news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $115,241.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,385,328.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total value of $302,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,318,410.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,630 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $115,241.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,385,328.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,900 shares of company stock valued at $931,350 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEE. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Ameren by 117.6% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 108.1% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ameren in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

