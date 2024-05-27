Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ALL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $164.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $174.59.

Allstate Price Performance

ALL opened at $164.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.02 and a 200 day moving average of $155.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Allstate has a fifty-two week low of $100.57 and a fifty-two week high of $177.37.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.30) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Allstate will post 15.15 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.24%.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at $10,847,016.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 11.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,270,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,595,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322,673 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $212,771,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Allstate by 46.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,121,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $459,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,095 shares in the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $83,561,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $81,571,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

