Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $7.40 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AZUL. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Azul in a report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Azul from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $9.50 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Azul in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Azul presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.12.

AZUL stock opened at $5.96 on Friday. Azul has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $13.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.08.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Equities analysts predict that Azul will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Azul by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Azul during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in Azul during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its holdings in Azul by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 24,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Azul by 310.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 31,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 24,054 shares during the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Brazil and internationally. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 160 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 183 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 189 aircraft.

