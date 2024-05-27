Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Avantor, Inc. Increased by Zacks Research (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Avantor in a research note issued on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now expects that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Avantor’s current full-year earnings is $1.01 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Avantor’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AVTR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Avantor from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

Avantor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $24.14 on Monday. Avantor has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $26.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.37. The firm has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 61.90, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Avantor had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Avantor by 565.5% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 203,100.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Avantor news, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $151,911.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,992.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

