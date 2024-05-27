Q1 2025 Earnings Forecast for CSW Industrials, Inc. Issued By Sidoti Csr (NASDAQ:CSWI)

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Sidoti Csr lifted their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for CSW Industrials in a report released on Friday, May 24th. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Romero now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.12 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.11. The consensus estimate for CSW Industrials’ current full-year earnings is $8.13 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for CSW Industrials’ Q2 2025 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.42 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.18. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $210.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.70 million.

CSW Industrials Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of CSW Industrials

Shares of CSWI stock opened at $261.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.43. CSW Industrials has a 52-week low of $135.70 and a 52-week high of $262.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 40.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSWI. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 1,722.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials during the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Don Sullivan sold 7,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.90, for a total value of $1,807,023.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,685,940.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.69, for a total value of $232,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,165,367.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Don Sullivan sold 7,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.90, for a total transaction of $1,807,023.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,685,940.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,826 shares of company stock worth $2,269,773 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This is a boost from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.86%.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

