Q1 2025 Earnings Estimate for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Issued By Zacks Research

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of IRWD opened at $5.95 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.37. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $15.70. The firm has a market cap of $931.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.57.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $74.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.75 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 254.41% and a negative return on equity of 28.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jon R. Duane purchased 6,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $60,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,943.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Sravan Kumar Emany acquired 10,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.38 per share, with a total value of $100,215.92. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 301,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,255.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jon R. Duane purchased 6,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $60,204.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,943.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 29.7% during the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 366,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after buying an additional 84,072 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,235,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,892,000 after buying an additional 1,226,377 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 116,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 10,645 shares during the period. Finally, Kynam Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,154,000.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

