Q1 2025 Earnings Estimate for Murphy USA Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:MUSA)

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Murphy USA in a report issued on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $5.28 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $5.97. The consensus estimate for Murphy USA’s current full-year earnings is $25.66 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Murphy USA’s Q2 2025 earnings at $7.82 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $6.43 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $6.48 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $8.06 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MUSA. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $382.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Murphy USA from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $408.60.

Murphy USA stock opened at $444.45 on Monday. Murphy USA has a twelve month low of $273.20 and a twelve month high of $449.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $420.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $392.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.77.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.09 by ($0.97). Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 64.45%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is presently 7.39%.

Insider Transactions at Murphy USA

In related news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 10,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.32, for a total transaction of $4,575,805.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,871,580.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 854 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total transaction of $374,692.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,099 shares in the company, valued at $8,818,436.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 10,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.32, for a total value of $4,575,805.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,871,580.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,451 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,498. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Murphy USA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 35,556.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 269,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,241,000 after purchasing an additional 269,159 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Murphy USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,560,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,080,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $369,208,000 after buying an additional 140,879 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 308,398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,389,000 after acquiring an additional 72,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 518.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 74,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,660,000 after acquiring an additional 62,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

