Q1 2025 Earnings Estimate for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Issued By Wedbush

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note issued on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $2.42 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.84. The consensus estimate for Ralph Lauren’s current full-year earnings is $11.10 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ralph Lauren’s FY2025 earnings at $11.12 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ralph Lauren from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.50.

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

NYSE:RL opened at $173.45 on Monday. Ralph Lauren has a 52-week low of $103.17 and a 52-week high of $192.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.10.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 9.75%. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,332,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after buying an additional 8,647 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 97.8% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $743,000. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ralph Lauren Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is an increase from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Further Reading

