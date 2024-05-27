Zacks Research Weighs in on The Travelers Companies, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:TRV)

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Travelers Companies in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $5.15 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $5.13. The consensus estimate for Travelers Companies’ current full-year earnings is $17.85 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Travelers Companies’ Q2 2025 earnings at $5.26 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.43 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $19.49 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $23.59 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TRV. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $261.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $213.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.65.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $213.33 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $219.73 and a 200 day moving average of $206.00. Travelers Companies has a 12 month low of $157.33 and a 12 month high of $232.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travelers Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRV. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $502,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Travelers Companies by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Travelers Companies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 199,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,581,000 after acquiring an additional 6,329 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $1,064,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,843.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,635 shares of company stock worth $3,980,827. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 29.72%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

