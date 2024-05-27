Brokers Offer Predictions for Ulta Beauty, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Ulta Beauty in a research note issued on Thursday, May 23rd. William Blair analyst D. Carden now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $6.24 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $6.41. The consensus estimate for Ulta Beauty’s current full-year earnings is $26.35 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q2 2025 earnings at $5.84 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $7.11 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $6.53 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $6.48 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $8.97 EPS.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.49 by $0.59. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 61.64%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ULTA. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $565.00 to $475.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $540.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $580.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $612.00 to $434.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.57.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Shares of ULTA opened at $381.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $438.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $471.43. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $368.02 and a 1-year high of $574.76. The stock has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36.

Ulta Beauty declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total transaction of $11,027,870.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,936.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total value of $11,027,870.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,936.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total transaction of $263,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,222.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,326 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,538,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $614,568,000 after buying an additional 556,809 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 575,658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $229,947,000 after buying an additional 21,828 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $228,051,000 after buying an additional 33,508 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 544,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $284,484,000 after purchasing an additional 136,725 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $263,192,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

