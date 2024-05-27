Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vulcan Materials in a report released on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.65. The consensus estimate for Vulcan Materials’ current full-year earnings is $8.54 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ Q1 2026 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $263.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.08.

VMC opened at $259.25 on Monday. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $190.51 and a 12 month high of $276.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $264.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.83.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Denson N. Franklin III sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.48, for a total transaction of $862,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,844.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 6,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.64, for a total transaction of $1,802,150.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 4,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,309.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Denson N. Franklin III sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.48, for a total value of $862,336.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,844.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,410 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,856 over the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,503,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $909,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,700 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $388,027,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,528,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,005,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,368,273,000 after purchasing an additional 755,991 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 271.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 823,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $186,861,000 after purchasing an additional 601,268 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

