New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD) Expected to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for New Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 22nd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. The consensus estimate for New Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for New Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Get New Gold alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. National Bank Financial upgraded New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Scotiabank raised New Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.69.

New Gold Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NGD stock opened at $1.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.70 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.89. New Gold has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $2.19.

New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. New Gold had a negative net margin of 9.81% and a positive return on equity of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $192.10 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Gold

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in New Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,185,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of New Gold by 24.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,824,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 556,765 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in New Gold by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,792,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 179,500 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,095,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after buying an additional 48,886 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in New Gold by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,144,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 577,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

About New Gold

(Get Free Report)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.