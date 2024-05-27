Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for HighPeak Energy, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:HPK)

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HighPeak Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.30. The consensus estimate for HighPeak Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.16 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for HighPeak Energy’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $287.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. HighPeak Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Truist Financial raised HighPeak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday.

HPK stock opened at $14.92 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.67. HighPeak Energy has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $18.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

