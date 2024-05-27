Cool Company Ltd. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $1.86 Per Share (NYSE:CLCO)

Cool Company Ltd. (NYSE:CLCO – Free Report) – B. Riley upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cool in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 22nd. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now forecasts that the company will earn $1.86 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.68. The consensus estimate for Cool’s current full-year earnings is $1.86 per share.

NYSE CLCO opened at $13.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.81. Cool has a 52-week low of $10.34 and a 52-week high of $14.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.33 million, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.25.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 13.75%. Cool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cool in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cool during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cool in the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Cool by 114.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 19,837 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Cool by 216.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 143,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 98,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.66% of the company’s stock.

Cool Company Ltd. engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of liquefied natural gas carriers (LNGCs). As of December 31, 2023, it owned a fleet of eleven LNGCs, including seven modern tri-fuel diesel electric vessels; two modern 2-stroke and two TFDE vessels; and managed 17 LNGCs and floating storage and regasification units for third parties.

