Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) Receives $11.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.40.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Gatos Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Gatos Silver from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Gatos Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. CIBC raised Gatos Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.25 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised Gatos Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Shares of NYSE GATO opened at $11.88 on Friday. Gatos Silver has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $12.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.50. The firm has a market cap of $821.86 million, a PE ratio of 54.00 and a beta of 2.10.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Gatos Silver by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,729,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,959,000 after buying an additional 11,884 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gatos Silver by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 3,205,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,603,000 after purchasing an additional 81,076 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Gatos Silver by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,211,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,925,000 after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Gatos Silver by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 44.81% of the company’s stock.

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver deposits. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico.

