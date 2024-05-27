National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Receives $38.63 Average PT from Brokerages

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.63.
Several research firms have weighed in on NBHC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of National Bank in a report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet cut National Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com cut National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Hovde Group cut their price target on National Bank from $45.00 to $40.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th.
NYSE:NBHC opened at $36.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. National Bank has a 12-month low of $28.38 and a 12-month high of $38.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.84.
National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. National Bank had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 22.94%. The firm had revenue of $149.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that National Bank will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. National Bank’s payout ratio is 31.03%.
National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.
