National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Receives $38.63 Average PT from Brokerages

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.63.

Several research firms have weighed in on NBHC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of National Bank in a report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet cut National Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com cut National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Hovde Group cut their price target on National Bank from $45.00 to $40.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Get National Bank alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on NBHC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Bank

National Bank Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 2,352.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of National Bank by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NBHC opened at $36.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. National Bank has a 12-month low of $28.38 and a 12-month high of $38.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.84.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. National Bank had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 22.94%. The firm had revenue of $149.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that National Bank will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. National Bank’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

About National Bank

(Get Free Report

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.