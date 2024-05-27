Brokerages Set Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Price Target at GBX 1,732.33

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,732.33 ($22.02).
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 1,500 ($19.06) to GBX 1,200 ($15.25) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.
Burberry Group Stock Performance
Burberry Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a GBX 42.70 ($0.54) dividend. This is a positive change from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $18.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 3.59%. Burberry Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,243.24%.
About Burberry Group
Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.
