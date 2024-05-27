Brokerages Set Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Target Price at $6.80

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.80.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADPT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 48,673 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total transaction of $166,948.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,576,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,838,084.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, President Julie Rubinstein sold 39,070 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total transaction of $135,572.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 472,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,456.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 48,673 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total transaction of $166,948.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,576,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,838,084.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,307 shares of company stock valued at $428,090. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADPT opened at $3.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.82. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $9.08. The stock has a market cap of $506.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $41.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.78 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 123.24% and a negative return on equity of 56.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

