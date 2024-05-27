Analysts Set Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) PT at $21.33

Shares of Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.33.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Larimar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,884,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 52.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,020,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 62.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,367,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,971,000 after purchasing an additional 912,458 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 80.6% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,176,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 525,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Larimar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,829,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LRMR opened at $7.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.54. The company has a market cap of $451.70 million, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 0.96. Larimar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $13.68.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Larimar Therapeutics will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 OLE clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive and fatal genetic disease.

