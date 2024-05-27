NeurAxis (NASDAQ:NRXS) versus Fc Global Realty (OTCMKTS:FCRE) Financial Survey

NeurAxis (NASDAQ:NRXS – Get Free Report) and Fc Global Realty (OTCMKTS:FCRE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.8% of NeurAxis shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Fc Global Realty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NeurAxis and Fc Global Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeurAxis -633.10% N/A -926.02% Fc Global Realty -4,265.28% -24.94% -9.42%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeurAxis $2.46 million 8.54 -$14.63 million ($3.73) -0.85 Fc Global Realty $40,000.00 971.79 -$2.04 million N/A N/A

This table compares NeurAxis and Fc Global Realty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Fc Global Realty has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NeurAxis.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for NeurAxis and Fc Global Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeurAxis 0 0 1 0 3.00 Fc Global Realty 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

NeurAxis beats Fc Global Realty on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeurAxis

NeurAxis, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on developing neuromodulation therapies to address chronic and debilitating conditions in children and adults in the United States. It offers IB-Stim, a percutaneous electrical nerve field stimulation system intended to be used in patients 11-18 years of age with functional abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome. The company sells its products to healthcare companies, including hospitals and clinics. The company was formerly known as Innovative Health Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to NeurAxis, Inc. in March 2022. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

About Fc Global Realty

FC Global Realty Incorporated operates as a real estate investment company in the United States and internationally. It holds investments in various projects, such as high-end value hotels and resort communities; residential developments; and commercial properties, such as gas station sites. The company is based in Orangeburg, New York.

