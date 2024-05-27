Argo Blockchain (ARBK) versus Its Competitors Head-To-Head Comparison

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Free Report) is one of 105 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Argo Blockchain to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Argo Blockchain and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Argo Blockchain -70.83% -27,427.20% -39.43% Argo Blockchain Competitors -92.11% -476.68% -21.27%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.4% of Argo Blockchain shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.7% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.3% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Argo Blockchain 0 2 1 0 2.33 Argo Blockchain Competitors 434 1623 2455 74 2.47

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Argo Blockchain and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Argo Blockchain currently has a consensus price target of $2.23, suggesting a potential upside of 63.02%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 6.06%. Given Argo Blockchain’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Argo Blockchain is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Argo Blockchain and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Argo Blockchain $57.72 million -$35.03 million -2.49 Argo Blockchain Competitors $2.72 billion $394.40 million 4.30

Argo Blockchain’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Argo Blockchain. Argo Blockchain is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Argo Blockchain has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Argo Blockchain’s rivals have a beta of 5.51, suggesting that their average stock price is 451% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Argo Blockchain rivals beat Argo Blockchain on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. Argo Blockchain plc was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

