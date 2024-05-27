Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.25.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.
AMRX stock opened at $6.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.33. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $6.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.31.
Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $659.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.08 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 234.06%. On average, research analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Amneal Pharmaceuticals
Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.
