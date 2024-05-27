Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.25.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRX. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 181,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 688,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after buying an additional 60,024 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 5,092 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,429,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after buying an additional 136,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 209,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 39,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

AMRX stock opened at $6.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.33. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $6.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.31.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $659.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.08 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 234.06%. On average, research analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals



Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

