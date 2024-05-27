Stratasys (SSYS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 29th. Analysts expect Stratasys to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Stratasys has set its FY24 guidance at $0.12-0.19 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 0.120-0.190 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $156.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Stratasys to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SSYS stock opened at $9.06 on Monday. Stratasys has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $21.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.81. The company has a market capitalization of $631.12 million, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.33.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SSYS. StockNews.com began coverage on Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Stratasys in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

