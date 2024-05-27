Science Applications International (SAIC) to Release Earnings on Monday

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, June 3rd. Analysts expect Science Applications International to post earnings of $1.93 per share for the quarter. Science Applications International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.000-8.200 EPS and its FY25 guidance at $8.00-8.20 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.01). Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Science Applications International to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Science Applications International Stock Performance

Science Applications International stock opened at $137.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.01. Science Applications International has a 1 year low of $95.43 and a 1 year high of $145.17.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.72%.

SAIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Science Applications International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Science Applications International from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com raised Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Science Applications International

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Science Applications International news, EVP Vincent P. Difronzo bought 795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $126.04 per share, with a total value of $100,201.80. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 8,772 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,622.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Science Applications International news, CEO Toni Townes-Whitley purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.96 per share, with a total value of $377,880.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,894,298.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vincent P. Difronzo purchased 795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $126.04 per share, with a total value of $100,201.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,772 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,622.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Science Applications International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.