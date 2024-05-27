Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.50.

SNV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James cut shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

Synovus Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $39.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.17 and its 200 day moving average is $36.69. Synovus Financial has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $40.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.20). Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $537.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Synovus Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synovus Financial

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 333.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Synovus Financial in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

