LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.25.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.
Shares of RAMP stock opened at $31.99 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.23. LiveRamp has a 52 week low of $23.15 and a 52 week high of $42.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 177.73 and a beta of 1.00.
LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.
