LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMPGet Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.25.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 341.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 42,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 32,716 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in LiveRamp during the fourth quarter valued at $1,290,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in LiveRamp by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,139,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,741,000 after acquiring an additional 296,586 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 113.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 301,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,693,000 after acquiring an additional 160,270 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 128.3% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 154,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after acquiring an additional 87,020 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RAMP stock opened at $31.99 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.23. LiveRamp has a 52 week low of $23.15 and a 52 week high of $42.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 177.73 and a beta of 1.00.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

