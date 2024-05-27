Burning Rock Biotech (BNR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 29th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.05 million for the quarter. Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 71.77% and a negative net margin of 121.79%.

Burning Rock Biotech Price Performance

BNR stock opened at $7.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.25. Burning Rock Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $29.20.

About Burning Rock Biotech

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and commercializes cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Central Laboratory Business, In-Hospital Business, and Pharma Research and Development Services. The company primarily offers next-generation sequencing-based tissue and liquid biopsy cancer therapy selection and prognosis prediction tests for various range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

