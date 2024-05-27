Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to C$13.00

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Acumen Capital from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Acumen Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CMG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares set a C$12.50 price objective on Computer Modelling Group and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Computer Modelling Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.75.

TSE CMG opened at C$12.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.12. Computer Modelling Group has a 52-week low of C$6.21 and a 52-week high of C$12.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.81, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.97%.

In other news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total value of C$100,000.00. In other Computer Modelling Group news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total value of C$100,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Robert David Hicks sold 16,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.37, for a total value of C$165,920.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,020,420. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

