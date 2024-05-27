CIBC Analysts Give Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) a C$13.50 Price Target

CIBC set a C$13.50 target price on Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares set a C$12.50 target price on Computer Modelling Group and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Acumen Capital lifted their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners increased their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$11.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$11.75.

Shares of CMG stock opened at C$12.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.81, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 1.76. Computer Modelling Group has a fifty-two week low of C$6.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.79, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert David Hicks sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.15, for a total value of C$203,000.00. In other Computer Modelling Group news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.75, for a total transaction of C$107,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Robert David Hicks sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.15, for a total transaction of C$203,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 196,000 shares of company stock worth $2,020,420. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

