National Bankshares Trims Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Target Price to C$57.00

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares from C$58.00 to C$57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GIL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$46.80.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Price Performance

Gildan Activewear stock opened at C$51.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.76, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of C$8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$48.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$46.82. Gildan Activewear has a 1 year low of C$36.42 and a 1 year high of C$52.80.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$938.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$956.47 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 26.88%. Sell-side analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 4.0599002 earnings per share for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.277 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.04%.

About Gildan Activewear

(Get Free Report)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.