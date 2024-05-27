Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Lowered by Analyst

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SM Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, May 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.75. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for SM Energy’s current full-year earnings is $6.63 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.66 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SM. KeyCorp upped their price objective on SM Energy from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on SM Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on SM Energy from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on SM Energy from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on SM Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.57.

Shares of SM opened at $48.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.56. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $25.84 and a 52-week high of $53.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 4.21.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $559.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.21 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 31.80%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.29%.

In other SM Energy news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $804,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,756,808.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in SM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,096,000. Adams Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 52,546 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after buying an additional 11,077 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 181,733 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,059,000 after buying an additional 8,653 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 288.4% during the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 42,109 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 31,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

