FY2024 EPS Estimates for The Mosaic Company Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:MOS)

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Mosaic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst M. Agrawal now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.52 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.67. The consensus estimate for Mosaic’s current full-year earnings is $2.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Mosaic’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 8.23%. Mosaic’s revenue was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Mosaic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Mosaic from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.36.

NYSE MOS opened at $30.98 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.69. Mosaic has a one year low of $27.83 and a one year high of $42.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.51.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Mosaic by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mosaic by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 3.2% in the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.74%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

