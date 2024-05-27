The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $6.11 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Timken in a research note issued on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $6.11 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.03. The consensus estimate for Timken’s current full-year earnings is $6.19 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Timken’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.85 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.23 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Timken from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Timken from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lowered Timken from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Timken presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.91.

NYSE TKR opened at $87.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.26. Timken has a 1 year low of $65.71 and a 1 year high of $95.08.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.27. Timken had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.90%.

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $897,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,473,360.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 10,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $897,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,473,360.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $1,781,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,799 shares in the company, valued at $32,678,122.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,006 shares of company stock worth $5,269,636 in the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Timken by 3.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Timken by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Timken by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Timken by 51.3% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

