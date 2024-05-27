FY2024 Earnings Estimate for CAE Inc. Issued By Scotiabank (TSE:CAE)

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) – Analysts at Scotiabank lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CAE in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 22nd. Scotiabank analyst K. Gupta now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.18. Scotiabank has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for CAE’s current full-year earnings is $1.29 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for CAE’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

CAE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on CAE from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Desjardins downgraded shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on CAE from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$31.70.

CAE stock opened at C$25.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.90. CAE has a 1 year low of C$23.74 and a 1 year high of C$33.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$27.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$27.40.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

