FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Issued By Zacks Research

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $6.78 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.77. The consensus estimate for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s current full-year earnings is $6.81 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.52 EPS.

FRT has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $109.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.70.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:FRT opened at $98.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $85.27 and a 52 week high of $107.61.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 155.16%.

Institutional Trading of Federal Realty Investment Trust

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 57.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

