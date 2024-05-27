Zacks Research Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Church & Dwight in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.86. The consensus estimate for Church & Dwight’s current full-year earnings is $3.46 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Church & Dwight’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.04 EPS.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS.

CHD has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.56.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $106.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.51. Church & Dwight has a 12 month low of $82.25 and a 12 month high of $108.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.2838 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.87%.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In related news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 9,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $1,037,763.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,551.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 9,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $1,037,763.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,551.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $1,403,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,108 shares in the company, valued at $3,095,926.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 376,972 shares of company stock valued at $39,133,366 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Church & Dwight

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in Church & Dwight by 1.0% during the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2.4% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

