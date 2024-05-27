Desjardins Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NET)

Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NET – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 22nd. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.66. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Get Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$7.25 million for the quarter.

About Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust

Cloudflare, Inc is on a mission to help build a better Internet. Cloudflare’s platform protects and accelerates any Internet application online without adding hardware, installing software, or changing a line of code. Internet properties powered by Cloudflare have all web traffic routed through its intelligent global network, which gets smarter with every request.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.