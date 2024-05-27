Desjardins Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NET)

Posted by on May 27th, 2024

Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NETFree Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 22nd. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.66. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NETGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$7.25 million for the quarter.

About Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc is on a mission to help build a better Internet. Cloudflare’s platform protects and accelerates any Internet application online without adding hardware, installing software, or changing a line of code. Internet properties powered by Cloudflare have all web traffic routed through its intelligent global network, which gets smarter with every request.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NET)

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.