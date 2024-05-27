Brokers Issue Forecasts for ConocoPhillips’ Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for ConocoPhillips in a report released on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the energy producer will post earnings per share of $2.23 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.17. The consensus estimate for ConocoPhillips’ current full-year earnings is $9.12 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ FY2024 earnings at $8.86 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.64 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.24.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $117.25 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $98.38 and a one year high of $135.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.25.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 247 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total value of $1,536,246.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,161.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total value of $1,536,246.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,161.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total value of $5,574,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,444,947.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 664,350 shares of company stock valued at $83,537,680 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.27%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

